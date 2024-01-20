Photos: Kevin Hart makes appearance at Walmart

Kevin Hart speaks to the audience about the importance of health on Saturday. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal
Comedian and actor Kevin Hart made an appearance at Walmart Supercenter in Canyon Country on Saturday to promote his vitamin and supplement brand, VitaHustle. 
Habeba Mostafa

