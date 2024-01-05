Kidnapping report turns out to be a false alarm

A report of a possible kidnapping on Thursday afternoon turned out to be a false alarm, as the man who was reported as having abducted a child was actually the child’s father, according to an L.A. County Sheriff’s Department source.

The report of a possible kidnapping had been under investigation by sheriff’s deputies on Thursday afternoon, according to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies were dispatched at 3:35 p.m. “There’s a vehicle driving, possibly taking a child. We have deputies that are still investigating that right now,” Borbon said, before it was known that the report was a false alarm.

The vehicle had been described as a white van, with the child being around 7 years old, according to Borbon.

According to Los Angeles radio dispatch traffic, the possible kidnapping was first reported in Stevenson Ranch off Calgrove Boulevard and The Old Road, with the van later reportedly passing by The Home Depot on Newhall Ranch Road.