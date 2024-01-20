Pursuit ends in Palmdale 

A sign in front of the California Highway Patrol office
California Highway Patrol officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at Agua Dulce Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road at northbound Highway 14 at 2:13 a.m. Saturday morning, which then resulted in a pursuit that led into Palmdale, according to Officer Elizabeth Kravig, a spokeswoman for the CHP.  

According to Kravig, the incident began with a carjacking. Posts on social media reported that the initial call was a head-on collision, but Kravig could not confirm.  

The pursuit ended on 25th Street East. The vehicle stolen was described as a white commercial or transit van, according to Kravig.  

Kravig said a description of the suspect was not immediately available. 

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

