Pursuit ends in Palmdale 

California Highway Patrol officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at Agua Dulce Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road at northbound Highway 14 at 2:13 a.m. Saturday morning, which then resulted in a pursuit that led into Palmdale, according to Officer Elizabeth Kravig, a spokeswoman for the CHP.

According to Kravig, the incident began with a carjacking. Posts on social media reported that the initial call was a head-on collision, but Kravig could not confirm.

The pursuit ended on 25th Street East. The vehicle stolen was described as a white commercial or transit van, according to Kravig.

Kravig said a description of the suspect was not immediately available.