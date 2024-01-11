Relay For Life of SCV celebrates ‘First Lap’ and regional/national awards

News release

Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley celebrated the kickoff of the 2024 Relay For Life season recently by taking a ceremonial “First Lap” in Central Park. This year’s SCV Relay For Life signature event will again be held in Central Park on May 4, with the Disney/Star Wars theme, “May the Cure Be with You.”

Relayers from 30 countries around the world took their First Lap together on Jan. 6, as a global marking of the continued fight for a cure for every cancer, every life. They carried signs dedicating their First Lap in honor or memory of a family member or friend who has been touched by cancer. Worldwide, at each Relay For Life event, including some that are 24 hours long, subsequent laps will be continuous.

Relay For Life of the SCV is also celebrating additional awards. First, the recent presentation of the Trendsetter Award, given to events in the CGH (California, Guam, Hawaii) Division that achieve certain criteria such as hitting sponsorship, revenue and team recruitment goals; having an active and sustaining event leadership team; sponsoring a pre-relay kickoff and rally; and hosting survivor events.

The SCV Relay 2023 was nominated for the “Pat Flynn 2023 Spirit of Relay Award – Event” in the CGH Division. The award was created to honor and recognize the relay event that embodies the same spirit of relay that the “Mother of Relay” – Pat Flynn – inspired in relay participants around the world.

The 2023 SCV Relay Team from the Saugus Union School District — “Let’s Teach Cancer a Lesson” — is the CGH Division Winner for the “Pat Flynn 2023 Spirit of Relay Award – Team.” It will represent the CGH Division and compete with other division winners in the upcoming national awards.

For information about how to register for Relay For Life as a team or individual, visit www.scvrelay.org. Contact Abby Smith at 661-855-4541 or [email protected] for information about becoming a sponsor for Relay For Life of the SCV.