Relay for Life to host survivor and caregiver dinner March 16

News release

The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Santa Clarita Valley is inviting cancer survivors and their caregivers in the community to a survivor and caregiver dinner event, scheduled 5-9 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge No. 2379, at 17766 Sierra Highway.

Survivors and caregivers are the heart of Relay for Life, and are honored at the yearly Santa Clarita Valley event with a dedicated lap, the luminaria ceremony, a slideshow, and a special area for pampering, treats and goodie bags, according to a news release from Relay for Life of SCV.

This year, survivors and caregivers are also being honored with the survivor and caregiver dinner. The celebration includes dinner and desserts, raffles, speakers, music, photo opportunities, a luminaria slide show, and more. The maximum capacity for this dinner event is 160 guests.

To ensure a spot, those interested in attending need to register as a survivor at SCVRelay.org, and then email [email protected] for more information and to sign up for the dinner with one caregiver/guest per survivor. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for the March 16 event.

The survivor and caregiver dinner is one of many events leading up to Relay for Life of SCV, scheduled May 4.

On “May the Fourth,” this year’s Relay for Life is planned with the Disney/Star Wars theme: “May the Cure Be with You.” The free and family-friendly event features live entertainment, games, vendors, children’s activities, raffle drawings, food trucks, cancer awareness education and more.

The Relay for Life movement brings together passionate supporters who embody the American Cancer Society’s vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone.

For additional information and to register as an individual or team for the event, visit www.SCVRelay.org. Contact Abby Smith at 661-855-4541 or [email protected] for information about becoming a sponsor for Relay for Life of the SCV.