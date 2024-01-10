Saugus band hosting ‘clothes for cash’ fundraiser

News release

The Saugus High School Marching Centurions are kicking off 2024 helping those in need while collecting much-needed donations for the program, the band announced in a news release.

The “Clothes for Cash” fundraiser is scheduled to be held on three consecutive Saturdays — Jan. 13, 20 and 27 — from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the southwest corner of the Saugus High School parking lot, near the tennis courts, 21900 Centurion Way, Santa Clarita.

Community members are invited to bring new, clean, used clothing, shoes, backpacks, purses, bedsheets, blankets and towels for donation. Items should be in relatively good condition and be wearable or usable.

You will be provided with a donation letter for tax purposes, and donors are asked to make sure to provide contact information when dropping off items. Any questions can be directed to Marching Centurions Booster Club Vice President Andrew Sherman at [email protected].

For more information on how to support the Saugus Marching Centurions, visit saugusband.com/donate.