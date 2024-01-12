SCV Water releases 2024 landscape and gardening workshop schedule

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced its 2024 Landscape and Gardening Workshops, designed to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills to create sustainable, vibrant landscapes.

New and revamped workshops are set to return to an in-person format to cultivate a community of gardening enthusiasts, providing a unique and enriching experience for all participants, the agency said in a news release.

This series of six in-person workshops, led by expert instructors, will cover various topics from sustainable landscape design to water-wise lawn care.

The schedule is as follows:

Feb. 10 – Sustainable Landscape Design.

April 6 – Bridgeport Park Sustainable Landscape Demonstration Garden Expo.

June 15 – Smart Watering: Landscape Irrigation 101.

July 13 – Selecting the Perfect Plants for SCV Landscapes.

Sept. 14 – Water-Wise Lawns: Thriving Turf Care and Sustainable Alternatives.

Oct. 12 – Sustainable Gardens: Native Plant Mastery at Bridgeport Park.

Highlights of the workshops include, according to the release:

Expert Instructors: Learn from seasoned horticulturists and gardening experts who bring a wealth of knowledge and hands-on experience to the classes.

Interactive Workshops: Engage in interactive workshops that cover topics such as landscape design, native plant selection, and maximizing water use outdoors.

Community Building: Connect with fellow gardening enthusiasts, share experiences, and build a supportive gardening community that extends beyond the classroom.

Classes will be held at 9 a.m. at either SCV Water’s Pine Street location (23780 Pine St.) or at Bridgeport Park (23521 Bridgeport Lane) bi-monthly on Saturdays. Space is limited. To view the schedule and location for each session and to secure your spot in the 2024 Landscape Workshops, visit yourSCVwater.com/landscape-workshops.