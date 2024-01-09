SCV Water releases Popular Annual Financial Report

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced the creation of the agency’s first Popular Annual Financial Report. The PAFR is a proactive publication that compiles comprehensive and complex financial information into an easy-to-use format for customers, the agency said in a news release.

“SCV Water is proud to set the standard for fiscal responsibility and financial management, and it is important that customers can easily access information to keep the agency accountable,” SCV Water Chief Financial and Administrative Officer Rochelle Patterson said in the release. “By creating a PAFR for customers, the agency makes this information approachable and easy to digest.”

SCV Water’s PAFR presents data from the agency’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, which follows generally accepted accounting principles and all applicable pronouncements from the Governmental Accounting Standards Board.

In addition to including information on the agency’s budget, such as revenue sources and expenses by department, the PAFR also highlights noteworthy capital improvement projects, water supply source updates, community engagement initiatives and more, the release said.

This edition of the PAFR covers the agency’s 2022-23 Fiscal Year (July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023).

Members of the public can read the 24-page document and download a PDF version by visiting yourSCVwater.com/financial-information. SCV Water customers can also request a printed copy of the PAFR, while supplies last, by emailing Management Analyst II Erika Dill at [email protected].