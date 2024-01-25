St. Clare gears up for 46th Annual Lenten Fish Fries 

Margaretta Delgado, left, purchases deserts from Karen Blazek during the 45th Annual Lenten Fish Fry held at St. Clare Catholic Church on Friday, 022323.
St. Clare Catholic Church is holding its 46th Annual Lenten Fish Fries on Fridays throughout the months of February and March.  

The fundraisers are to be held 4:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 16 and 23, and March 1, 8, 15 and 22, at the church, 19606 Calla Way in Canyon Country. 

Proceeds will benefit local charities and families in need, according to a release provided by St. Clare. 

The menu options are:  

• Two or three beer battered cod, one choice of a side (fries, rice or beans), coleslaw, a dinner roll and tartar sauce, catsup and malt vinegar. 

• Two fish tacos, rice and beans and salsa. 

The cost for a two-piece cod meal or tacos is $15, while a three-piece cod meal is $16.  

Families are encouraged to purchase a family pack for $55, which will include 10 pieces of fish, coleslaw, two sides, dinner rolls and condiments. 

Desserts and beverages are also available for purchase. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted. Indoor and outdoor seating is available, as well as takeout.  

For more information, call 661-252-2252 or visit www.st-clare.org. 

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

