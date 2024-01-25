St. Clare gears up for 46th Annual Lenten Fish Fries 

St. Clare Catholic Church is holding its 46th Annual Lenten Fish Fries on Fridays throughout the months of February and March.

The fundraisers are to be held 4:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 16 and 23, and March 1, 8, 15 and 22, at the church, 19606 Calla Way in Canyon Country.

Proceeds will benefit local charities and families in need, according to a release provided by St. Clare.

The menu options are:

• Two or three beer battered cod, one choice of a side (fries, rice or beans), coleslaw, a dinner roll and tartar sauce, catsup and malt vinegar.

• Two fish tacos, rice and beans and salsa.

The cost for a two-piece cod meal or tacos is $15, while a three-piece cod meal is $16.

Families are encouraged to purchase a family pack for $55, which will include 10 pieces of fish, coleslaw, two sides, dinner rolls and condiments.

Desserts and beverages are also available for purchase. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted. Indoor and outdoor seating is available, as well as takeout.

For more information, call 661-252-2252 or visit www.st-clare.org.