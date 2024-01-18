‘The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On’ opens this weekend at CTG

News release

Canyon Theatre Guild opens its next production, “The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On,” this weekend in Old Town Newhall.

Opening night is Saturday, and the production continues on weekends through Feb. 24.

“Take a step back in time with the charming, smash Off-Broadway hit, ‘The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On,’ with almost 30 sensational songs from the decade,” reads the theater guild’s description of the show on its website. “Join Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy at the Springfield High School for their reunion. It includes the classic pop and rock hits of the ’70s: ‘Build me up, Buttercup,’ ‘I Will Survive,’ ‘I Can See Clearly Now,’ ‘Everlasting Love,’ ‘I Am Woman,’ ‘We Are Family,’ ‘When Will I Be Loved’ – and more.”

“The Marvelous Wonderettes” won the LA Ovation Award for its 1,200-plus show run, which broke records for live theater in Los Angeles. Broadway World reviewed the production in 2022, saying, “As a jukebox musical, ‘The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On’ works well — giving just enough of a song to get the audience bopping and smiling before moving on. The song selections are solid, many which serve as a payoff to an earlier throwaway comment, character nuance or plot point.”

Lesie Berra, director and longtime friend of the CTG, said in a CTG news release: “I was thrilled to direct ‘The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On,’ as it combines several of my favorite things: tight girl group harmonies and the hits of the ’60s and ’70s. I guarantee the audiences will leave the show with a smile on their face and a song in their heart.”

Tickets are $23 for adults, $19 for seniors and $15 for students. For showtimes or to reserve, call 661-799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org/themarvelouswonderettes.