Ticket sales end Jan. 17 for Child & Family’s ‘Viva Las Vegas’

News release

Child & Family Center is inviting the community to Viva Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 20.

KTLA’s Chris Schauble will host the party, which features “live” performances by Frank Sinatra and Elvis, casino games and more. “Sand Canyon Country Club will be transformed into an exciting, glitzy, Las Vegas nightclub and casino. The iconic ‘Welcome to Las Vegas’ sign will be out front as showgirls welcome guests with a glass of champagne,” according to a Child & Family news release on the fundraiser.

Guests will be given $150 in casino cash to play craps, roulette, poker and blackjack, with prizes for those gamblers who come out on top. The back patio will provide top-shelf bourbon tasting and cigars for sale. One guest will win a weeklong trip to Las Vegas in a two-bedroom condo. The exclusive package includes tickets to seven shows.

The $150 ticket price includes welcome champagne, heavy hors d’oeuvres, Sinatra and Elvis concerts, $150 casino cash and bourbon tasting.

Proceeds benefit Child & Family Center, which provides mental health services, drug and alcohol treatment and domestic violence services to over 950 clients each month.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.childfamilycenter.org/viva-las-vegas or contact Cheryl Jones at 661-259-9439.