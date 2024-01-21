Trailer collapses onto freeway

A trailer being hauled by a semitruck fell on its side and blocked the No. 1 lane of the Highway 14, according to the California Highway Patrol.

“The original call came in at about 10:01 p.m. of a semitruck involved in a traffic collision,” said CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig. “A SIGAlert was issued for the No. 1 lane of the truck route at 10:22 p.m., and all lanes were opened at 12:10 a.m., and that location was northbound by truck route, south of the 14.”

The fallen trailer was pulled to the right shoulder of the freeway to await heavy equipment to flip it back up and prepare it for towing. No injuries or medical transports were reported.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.