Visualizing Success 

Library’s ‘wellness vision board’ session helps participants to look ahead at 2024

The Valencia Library hosted a wellness vision board activity and participants creatively used magazines and other crafting tools to visually create their 2024 goals and aspirations earlier this week.

The community room at the Valencia Library had four tables full of magazines, stock images and descriptive words with construction paper, scissors and other crafting essentials. On Saturday afternoon, participants patiently cut out images that resonated with them and their interpersonal goals to create a vision board for 2024.

Participants were given all kinds of crafting supplies so they could have a wide range of options when creating their 2024 vision boards at the Valencia library on Saturday afternoon. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal

Valencia Library Adult Programming Assistant Sydney Adam welcomed the participants and encouraged them to create whatever their minds desired. Her goal with the wellness vision board activity was to allow her participants to “kind of get introduced into a different way of doing New Year’s resolutions,” said Adam.

The small intimate group quietly focused on taking their time to create a wide range of vision boards. Some had stock images of dollar bills and the words “saving money,” while others had more photos of flowers and shorelines where individuals hoped to appreciate nature more in the coming year. The participants spent an hour focusing on their annual goals, talking and sharing their vision boards.

“I am here today to get inspired,” said Leslie Sarabia. “To us this is like a reminder of dreams, hopes and aspirations for this year, so I see a visual of what the goal is.” She attended the workshop with her boyfriend Damion Rodriguez.

Damion Rodriguez and Leslie Sarabia cut images and words out of magazines to creatively put onto their vision boards at the Valencia library on Saturday afternoon. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal

“This actually really does work,” Rodriguez said as he cut out images from a magazine to paste onto his vision board. “I’ve done it before … it took me about a year but I got everything checked off.”

Rodriguez said that in the past he has put up images of what he hoped to achieve on a door in his apartment. Throughout the year he slowly accomplished everything, which is why he wanted to participate in the vision board activity at the Valencia library.

Vision boards allow individuals to visualize success. Regularly looking at a vision board, individuals immerse themselves in a visual representation of what they want or hope to achieve. This exercise helps create a positive and powerful image in the mind, making it easier to believe in the ability to achieve goals, according to an online article by Elizabeth Perry.

Two parents and their daughter were enjoying their time as they created individual vision boards at the Valencia Library on Saturday afternoon. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal

Patricia Eisley a regular at the Valencia Library, had a lot of personal aspirations and goals. She also participates in numerous adult programs at the Valencia Library because she enjoys it.

“I would like to see the ocean more in my future because I used to visit a long time ago so I would like to go back and see the ocean again,” said Eisley. “I would like to go to these restaurants where they serve really good healthy foods.”

Patricia Eisele, a regular at the Valencia library pasted photos of the ocean and flowers onto her vison board in hopes of seeking more opportunities where she could witness and enjoy the beauty of nature this upcoming year. Katherine Quezada/ The Signal