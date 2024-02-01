Wilk legislation promotes parental involvement in sex ed curriculum

News release

Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, has introduced legislation that would promote parental involvement and bring transparency to public schools’ sexual education curriculum, according to a news release from the senator’s office.

“Schools are required to teach sexual education, but it is a sensitive subject and parents are often in the dark about what their child is learning,” Wilk said in the release. “This bill fosters collaboration and open dialogue between parents, their children, and schools to ensure the education they receive is appropriate and aligns with their values.”

Senate Bill 996 would require school districts to publish sexual education and HIV prevention materials on their websites before being presented to students. Additionally, local educational authorities must hold a publicly noticed hearing to inform parents and guardians of how they can examine those materials.

The California Healthy Youth Act requires all pupils in grades 7-12 to receive sexual education and HIV prevention education at least once in middle school, and at least once in high school.

School districts can choose to provide sexual education earlier than seventh grade, but parents must opt in and the materials must be age-appropriate and medically accurate. A parent must actively opt out if they would prefer their child to not participate.

“Many parents feel like they don’t have a seat at the table. By having this information readily available online, they can easily stay informed and feel empowered to become more involved in their child’s education,” Wilk said in the release.