Wind, frost to hit Santa Clarita this week

Santa Clarita residents can expect to face strong, chilly winds and frost on the ground as they enter the second week of January.

“The main thing going forward is wind advisory-level winds gusting to around 35 or so, 35 mph out of the north-northwest through the day today,” National Weather Service meteorologist Rose Schoenfeld said on Sunday.

Santa Clarita was placed under a wind advisory by the NWS that was set to expire on Sunday night, with stronger gusts possibly returning later in the week.

“The chance for more significant wind is going to look like kind of a Wednesday night into Thursday,” said Schoenfeld. “There’s a little bit of a system then that could create some wind. That is a northwest-north. And then also, Saturday and Sunday, winds may pick up again with a chance of another storm system.”

Areas of Santa Clarita will also see patches of frost develop on Sunday and Monday night. Places more shielded by wind will see temperatures plummet will cool off more overnight, leading to more frost. Places set at lower elevation levels will also cool a little more.

The forecast for the SCV is as follows:

Sunday afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 50. Wind chill values as low as 30. Windy, with a north-northwest wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Sunday night: Areas of frost. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 33. Wind chill values as low as 20. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Monday: Areas of frost before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 55. Wind chill values as low as 20 early. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Monday night: Areas of frost after 10 p.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 32. Wind chill values as low as 25. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 61. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.