Zonta accepting applications for Young Women in Public Affairs awards

News release

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is offering Young Women in Public Affairs Awards to outstanding young women. Winning applicants who attend local high schools, colleges or universities and are 16-19 years of age on April 1, 2024, may receive up to $1,000 each.

The first-place winner will progress to Zonta’s District 9 for a potential $5,000 award and recognition by Zonta International.

ZI believes that young women are the key to women’s advancement in the field of public service; the YWPA Award recognizes young women, ages 16 to 19, for demonstrating leadership skills and commitment to public service and civic causes and encourages them to continue participation in public and political life.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union, a global organization of national parliaments, shows 27.1% global percentage of women in parliament as of Dec. 1, 2023. The organization works to establish democracy, peace and cooperation among peoples.

“Women members demonstrate political leadership by working across party lines through parliamentary women’s caucuses — even in the most politically combative environments — and by championing issues of gender equality, such as the elimination of gender-based violence, parental leave and child care, pensions, gender-equality laws, and electoral reform,” said a news release from Zonta.

The United States 2023 census data shows a population of 50.5% women and 49.5% males. As of Nov. 28, 2023, Congress shows women make up 29.0% of the House of Representatives. Female. senators represent 25%, a record number, the release said.

In California, women currently hold 50 congressional seats statewide, representing 42% total. The five Los Angeles County supervisors are women, a woman is mayor of L.A. and two of the five Santa Clarita City Council members are women, the release said.

YWPA applicants who demonstrate evidence of the following are eligible to apply:

Active commitment to volunteerism.

Experience in local government, student government, or workplace leadership (paid or unpaid).

Volunteer leadership achievements.

Knowledge of Zonta International and its programs.

Support in Zonta International’s mission of building a better world for women and girls through service and/or advocacy.

Applications, available at www.zontascv.org, must be completed and returned to the Zonta Club of SCV by Feb. 26 via email to [email protected] or mail to 23742 Lyons Ave, No. 220117, Newhall, CA 91322.