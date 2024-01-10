Zonta to host free LifeForward workshop Jan. 20

News release

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is scheduled Saturday, Jan. 20, to host a free workshop designed to help participants focus on “self-care and creating healthy boundaries.”

The free in-person LifeForward workshop is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway, Valencia.

Participants will have the opportunity to develop learning tools to create a healthy relationship with themselves and others as well as build connections and engagement, and increase emotional intelligence to continue to overcome life’s challenges, according to a Zonta news release.

Workshop activities are created to support those who have experienced, or are experiencing, difficult transitions that impact their lives.

This workshop will be presented by Evelia Scanlon and Stephanie Garrison, experienced facilitators in AWBW (A Window Between Worlds), healthy relationships, domestic violence and parenting.

“A Window Between Worlds art expression and additional activities will focus on self-care and creating healthy boundaries in life,” the release said. “The techniques and information provided will help empower those who attend, as they continue to learn ways to improve their lives.”

Child care is available: email [email protected] to register your children. The number of children must be registered at least one week in advance. Spanish translation is available.

For more information, visit www.scvzonta.org/lifeforward.