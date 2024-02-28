Assisteens hold food drive to benefit Inspire Scholars

News release

Assisteens, the youth auxiliary of Assistance League of Santa Clarita, conducted a food drive on Monday evening at two locations to collect donations to help former foster children who are attending College of the Canyons.

More than 40 teens from Santa Clarita high schools planned and coordinated this food drive, held at the Valencia Hills Clubhouse and the Bridgeport Elementary School parking lot.

All donations will support the Inspire Scholars program at College of the Canyons to fill their pantry and help stretch their limited resources.

Gallery: Courtesy photos