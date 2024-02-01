‘At Home at the Zoo’ locks up 7-show run at The Main

Outpost Media presents “At Home at the Zoo,” a “captivating” production that kicks off on Friday, Feb. 9, at The Main, 24266 Main St. in Old Town Newhall.  

The production’s seven-showing run actually has nothing to do with wild animals.  

“At Home at the Zoo” combines Edward Albee’s classic, “The Zoo Story,” with its prequel, “Homelife.” These one-act plays form a complete story of a wealthy publishing executive named Peter and his wife Ann, along with Jerry, an isolated and disheartened man, desperate to have a meaningful conversation with another human being. 

That this production is rated R for adult material and graphic language. Children under 17 require an accompanying parent or adult guardian. 

Showtimes are 8 p.m. Feb. 9, 10, 16 and 17, and 2 p.m. Feb. 10, 17 and 18. To learn more about “At Home at the Zoo” and to purchase tickets ($17-$22), visit AtTheMAIN.org.  

