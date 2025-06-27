Olive Branch launches theater workshop for seniors 

News release

Olive Branch Theatricals announced it is launching The Encore Society’s “Guys & Dolls” workshop, a seniors-only musical theater program.

This initiative, designed for participants ages 55 and up, will bring together seasoned performers and newcomers alike to explore the timeless classic “Guys & Dolls” in an inclusive, supportive environment tailored specifically for mature artists, according to a news release from Olive Branch.

“We’re thrilled to break new ground with The Encore Society,” Director Tamarah Ashton said in the release. “This program recognizes that artistic expression doesn’t diminish with age – it deepens. Our 55-plus community members bring decades of life experience, stories and talent that deserve a dedicated platform.”

The release said the “Guys & Dolls” workshop will provide participants with musical theater training, age-appropriate programming in a supportive environment, opportunities to connect with peers who share a passion for the arts, access to The Olive Branch’s facilities and equipment, and guidance from theater professionals.

The workshop is scheduled to take place at The Olive Branch, located at 24201 Valencia Blvd., Suite 2283, in the Valencia Town Center. The venue features professional sound and lighting, a modular stage and full accessibility accommodations.

Registration ($60) is now open for The Encore Society’s “Guys & Dolls” workshop. Interested participants ages 55 and up can sign up at www.tob-scv.org or contact Olive Branch Theatricals at 661-505-8733.