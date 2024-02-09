At least one detained following assault with deadly weapon  

At least one person was detained in Canyon Country after an assault with a deadly weapon incident occurred in Newhall on Friday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

Deputies with the SCV Sheriff’s Station received the initial call reporting the incident at 12:16 p.m.

The incident originated at the intersection of 16th Street and Chestnut Street in Newhall.

The suspect, described as a Latino man wearing a gray tank top and dark pants and had “miscellaneous tattoos on his neck” assaulted the victim with a gun and the suspect then fled in a white Honda Accord, according to sheriff’s radio dispatch traffic.

According to Deputy Adolfo Gonzalez with the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Ruether Avenue and Golden Triangle Road in Canyon Country.

The suspect was then detained at gunpoint in the Home Depot parking lot.

“They’re currently detaining one. However, it’s still an ongoing investigation,” said Gonzalez.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

Assault with a deadly weapon suspect was arrested on Thursday. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal