Castaic school district dealing with cybersecurity attack 

The Castaic Union School District is working to restore information technology operations throughout the district after a cybersecurity attack, according to Superintendent Bob Brauneisen.

In an email to The Signal on Saturday, Brauneisen said the district began investigating the incident immediately upon learning of the attack.

“We want our students and the community to know that we place a high value on maintaining the integrity and security of the data we hold in our systems,” Brauneisen wrote, “and we are working diligently to restore operations and furthering our investigation of the incident.”

Brauneisen said the district would provide updates once the investigation is completed.

A request for additional comment was not immediately returned on Monday.