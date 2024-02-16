Chamber Health & Wellness Forum to focus on artificial intelligence

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is scheduled 8 a.m. March 6 to host its 5th Annual Health & Wellness Forum. This year’s forum will spotlight the transformative impact of artificial intelligence in health care and its implications for businesses across all sectors.

Led by keynote speaker Dr. Khan Nguyen, assistant executive medical director for care transformation at the Southern California Permanente Medical Group, the forum will feature insights from panelists Eleazar Eskin, professor and chair of the Department of Computational Medicine at UCLA, and Alen Oganesyan, associate chief information security officer at Keck Medicine of USC. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with these experts and pose questions.

“As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly prevalent in our daily lives, businesses face important decisions regarding health care services for their employees,” Becki Robb, chair of the SCV Chamber board, said in a news release. “Our forum aims to provide invaluable insights from experts in the field to help businesses navigate this complex landscape.”

Structured as a working breakfast, the forum will delve into topics such as the evolving role of artificial intelligence in health care, considerations for businesses evaluating health care services, and practical advice for navigating these changes.

Nguyen and the panelists will aim to offer clarity and guidance to empower businesses in their health care decision-making processes.

“AI-driven health care solutions have the potential to reduce costs associated with health care for businesses and their employees,” the release said. “By improving preventive care, early diagnosis, and treatment outcomes, businesses can benefit from lower health care expenses and improved productivity among their workforce.”

“Regardless of what size or type of business you have or are in, it’s essential to stay informed about the advancements in AI technology in health care and their potential impact on your business and employees,” Ivan Volschenk, president/CEO of the SCV Chamber, said in the release. “We encourage everyone to take advantage of this great opportunity to hear from experts and get your burning questions answered.”

The forum is open to all members of the business community, and registration ($45 chamber members, $65 non-members) is open on the chamber’s website at www.SCVChamber.com under the events tab. Breakfast 7:45 a.m., program begins at 8 a.m., at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita.