CHP: Officers locate stolen construction tractor 

California Highway Patrol officers located stolen Caterpillar construction equipment Wednesday night, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the CHP’s Newhall-area office.

Oscar Sol/ For The Signal

According to Greengard, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department asked the CHP’s Los Angeles Communications Center to help locate the stolen tractor originating from Pearblossom, and reported that the truck towing it was heading southbound on Highway 14.

At 11:30 p.m., Newhall CHP units located the truck with the construction equipment on the southbound Interstate 14 at Golden Valley Road, according to Greengard.

Oscar Sol/ For The Signal

“CHP made an enforcement stop on the vehicle. The driver yielded off the freeway onto Newhall Avenue, west of Highway 14. The driver and a passenger were taken into custody without incident,” Greengard wrote in an email to The Signal.

The driver was booked on suspicion of receiving stolen property/vehicle.