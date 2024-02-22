College Briefs for Feb. 22

Henderson named to fall 2023 dean’s list at Belmont University

Kenna Henderson, of Santa Clarita, qualified for Belmont University’s fall 2023 dean’s list.

Dean’s List eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

“The Dean’s List achievement reflects the hard work, perseverance and dedication to academic excellence of Belmont’s outstanding students,” Belmont Provost David Gregory said in a news release. “It is my privilege to congratulate these individuals on their semester-long academic efforts.”

Located 2 miles from downtown Nashville, Tennessee, Belmont University comprises nearly 9,000 students from every state and 33 countries. The University offers more than 115 areas of undergraduate study, 41 master’s programs and five doctoral degrees.

Shaner named to Columbia College fall 2023 dean’s list

Columbia College recently announced its dean’s list for the fall 2023 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 credit hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.

Among those named to the dean’s list is Emma Shaner, of Canyon Country, who attended the campus in Columbia, Missouri.

Founded in 1851, Columbia College is a private, nonprofit institution with 25 locations across the country, about half of which are on military installations.