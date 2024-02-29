College Briefs for Feb. 29

Local student named to SNHU dean’s list 

Kalia Javan, of Canyon Country, has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s fall 2023 dean’s list. The fall terms run from September to December. 

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer. 

Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with a 91-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. 

Wallace named to UW-Madison fall dean’s list 

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2023-2024 academic year. Jane Wallace, of Stevenson Ranch, was named to the dean’s list in the College of Letters and Science. 

Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. 

