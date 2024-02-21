UPDATE: Deputies: Woman stopped after threatening to jump from bridge

First responders were at the 21700 block of Centurion Way on Wednesday afternoon after a report of a woman threatening to jump off a bridge. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal.
First responders were at the 21700 block of Centurion Way on Wednesday afternoon after a report of a woman threatening to jump off a bridge. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Law enforcement personnel responded to a report on Wednesday afternoon of a woman threatening to jump off a bridge near Saugus High School, though no jump was taken, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. 

The report first came in from the woman herself via a phone call to the station at 1:23 p.m. Wednesday, according to Deputy Nicholas Hoslet with the SCV Sheriff’s Station. The woman called in saying she would jump off the bridge overlooking the Bouquet Canyon wash on the 21700 block of Centurion Way, Hoslet said. 

Deputies were still at the scene as of this story’s publication, according to Hoslet, who added that no injuries were reported as of 2:05 p.m. on Wednesday.  

Saugus High School is located at 21900 Centurion Way.

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5539, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS