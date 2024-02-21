UPDATE: Deputies: Woman stopped after threatening to jump from bridge

Law enforcement personnel responded to a report on Wednesday afternoon of a woman threatening to jump off a bridge near Saugus High School, though no jump was taken, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

The report first came in from the woman herself via a phone call to the station at 1:23 p.m. Wednesday, according to Deputy Nicholas Hoslet with the SCV Sheriff’s Station. The woman called in saying she would jump off the bridge overlooking the Bouquet Canyon wash on the 21700 block of Centurion Way, Hoslet said.

Deputies were still at the scene as of this story’s publication, according to Hoslet, who added that no injuries were reported as of 2:05 p.m. on Wednesday.

Saugus High School is located at 21900 Centurion Way.