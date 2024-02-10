Dixon center’s diabetes program receives CDC recognition

News release

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Inc. announced that its diabetes prevention program has received Full Plus Recognition from the Centers for Disease Control for its National Diabetes Prevention lifestyle change program.

The program commenced Jan. 1, 2019, and received its first Full Plus Recognition on Jan. 1, 2021.

“The sustained recognition and success of their lifestyle change program makes an invaluable contribution to the prevention of type 2 diabetes, both in the community and nationally,” said a news release from the Dixon center. “This designation is reserved for programs that have effectively delivered a quality, evidence-based program that meets all of the standards for CDC recognition and additional retention thresholds.”

There are 96 million U.S. adults — one in three people – who have prediabetes, and of that group, according to the CDC, more than 80% don’t know they have it. If left untreated, many people with prediabetes could develop type 2 diabetes within five years.

A CDC-recognized lifestyle change program is one of the most effective ways to prevent getting type 2 diabetes. If you have prediabetes, a DPP lifestyle change program can help you lose weight, become more active, and prevent or delay type 2 diabetes. Fewer cases of type 2 diabetes in the United States means healthier communities; a healthier, more productive workforce; and lower health care costs for everyone.

Established in 1980 and the only nonprofit health center founded and based in the Santa Clarita Valley, the Dixon center serves over 15,000 individuals providing an array of primary health care services that include the treatment of illness and injury, chronic disease management, family planning, women’s health, immunizations, lab screenings, well-child care, health education, specialty referrals, oral health care, behavioral health services and pediatrics.

Visit www.sdfhc.org for more information.