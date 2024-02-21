Eagle Scout revitalizes Boys & Girls Club 

Being raised in Santa Clarita with yearly traditions, such as the Festival of Trees, it was only natural for newly appointed Eagle Scout Zachary Hoffman to want to give back.

Hoffman was recognized at the Scouts BSA Troop 303 Court of Honor at the Sierra Vista High School branch of the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club on Saturday.

In order to earn the honor of an Eagle Scout, one must earn 21 merit badges, 14 of which are required, in addition to a Board of Review exam and community service project. Since the first Eagle Scout was awarded in 1912, more than 2 million young men have achieved the Boy Scouts of America’s highest rank, according to Boy Scouts of America.

Having gone many times to the Festival of Trees, which is run by the Boys and Girls Club, Hoffman found it fitting to want to help an organization that continues to shape the lives of students of every generation in multiple ways.

Eagle Scout Zachary Hoffman’s memorabilia were on display at the Sierra Vista Junior High School branch of the Boys & Girls Club on Saturday, Feb. 17. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Hoffman’s project, which was under the direction of Boys & Girls Club director of operations, Janine Fairall, entailed renovating the sports storage area and gym office of the Sierra Vista branch — in addition to enhancing four rooms by painting them, adding shelves and reorganizing with additional storage units.

“The first work weekend was in October at a Scout leader’s home. Adults and Scouts measured, cleaned, scraped, painted and hammered. Walls were transformed from damaged and dingy white to bright Boys & Girls Club blue. The sports equipment was reorganized. Motivational posters were hung,” according to a news release issued by his mother, Jaci Hoffman. “Hoffman budgeted $1,800 for the project, but he ended up donating $400 back to the club.”

Matt Nelson, CEO of the SCV Boys & Girls Club, reflected on being with the organization for 20 years during the ceremony and knowing the Hoffmans for many years, as well as seeing Hoffman give back to the community and prioritizing helping others as he has grown up.

According to Nelson, the Sierra Vista facility is now 20 years old, and despite elements getting worn out throughout time, every part of the facility is still as important as its inception.

Chief Executive Officer of the Boys & Girls Club, Matt Nelson, left, and Eagle Scout Zachary Hoffman pose with a certificate from the city at the Sierra Vista Junior High School branch of the Boys & Girls Club on Saturday, Feb. 17. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“Over time, some areas get forgotten about and less love and attention, and that might be a back office or storage space that just gets looked over — but it’s also a core part of our sports and recreation,” Nelson said. “It’s where the kids go to get suited up for their basketball games. It’s where they come in after school and they know they could shoot some hoops with their friends, deal with the stress of the day and just have a good time with the club.”

Nelson knew that Hoffman was changing the space, but the creativity and effort that went into it blew him away.

“I want to set my office back there,” Nelson said. “I see how you are with your peers and in the community, working with the Festivals of Trees. To see the family, the friends, the leaders, your peers that are here with us today. Take this moment because this is special.”

With slideshows to showcase Hoffman’s Scouting journey, as well as presentations from Troop 303 and Stephanie English from L.A. County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office, later to take the podium was Travis Lungren to share sentiments from the heart.

“Being involved in the Eagle project was good for me because I was unemployed at the time, so I had a multitude of free time — being a studio set painter for the past 27 years, I’ve gained a skill set,” Lungren said. “I just picked up a little token of my appreciation that I wanted to give to Zach. It says, ‘Once an Eagle, always an Eagle’ on the front, and on the reverse side, has an Eagle pledge.”

Eagle Scout Zachary Hoffman receives his Eagle Scout pin by his parents, Jaci and Brian Hoffman, at the Sierra Vista Junior High School branch of the Boys & Girls Club on Saturday, Feb. 17. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Hoffman received the token, which is partially engravable, heard remarks from Dean Yerem, former Scoutmaster for Scouts BSA Troop 303, and was pinned with his new Eagle Scout pin by his parents, Jaci and Brian Hoffman.

Hoffman made sure to share his thoughts regarding his project, even joking that he had dreaded his speech but became excited to share it on the day of the event, before allowing attendees to tour the facility.

Hoffman expressed appreciation to the Scout Troop members and those involved in the process of not only his Scouting experience, but also in helping fulfill his project’s vision:

Eagle Scout Zachary Hoffman gives a speech at the Sierra Vista Junior High School branch of the Boys & Girls Club on Saturday, Feb. 17. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“The community of people … is what created the spark of longevity that will keep me engaged and passionate,” Hoffman said. “My mom constantly advised and supported me throughout my project … My dad has always kept me motivated on Scouts, helped me to work on requirements, taken me to camp-outs, and has been someone to look up to … Finally, and equally important, I want to thank and recognize all the people who gave time, money or help to complete my Eagle project.”