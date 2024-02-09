Earthquake near Malibu felt in SCV

A 4.6 earthquake was registered nearly 7.5 miles northwest of Malibu at approximately 1:47 p.m. on Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Three aftershocks were registered at the time of the publication: a 2.7-magnitude, a 3.0-magnitude and a 2.6 magnitude up to 10 miles of the vicinity of the original earthquake.

The earthquake was felt by many Santa Clarita residents.

Friday was the 53rd anniversary of the 1971 Sylmar earthquake, which had a magnitude of 6.6, caused widespread damage in the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys and led to more than 60 deaths.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.