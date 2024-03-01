Election Day approaching: How and where to vote 

For Santa Clarita Valley residents who want to make their voices heard in the March 5 California Presidential Primary Election, the deadline is fast-approaching.

Tuesday is the last day for residents to hand in their ballots in person, and if a voter would like to find out where they can do that, either on Election Day or ahead of time, they can visit: caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov.

All active registered voters automatically receive a vote-by-mail ballot for the March 5 election. Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by March 5; ballots returned at a secure ballot drop box must be deposited by 8 p.m. on that date.

Several early voting locations are available now in the SCV, which are listed on the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder’s website, in accordance with state law. (Visit lavote.gov for more information.)

From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday to Monday, there will be 18 voting centers stretching from Acton to Val Verde where residents can drop off their mail-in ballots prior to or on Election Day. At the centers, the county also offers voter registration, replacement ballots, accessible voting machines and language assistance.

There are already four of these L.A. County Vote Centers open in the SCV, per the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder’s Office, which runs elections.

They are scheduled to be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. before March 5, and then 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. the day of the election.

The currently open locations are: Canyon Country Park (17615 Soledad Canyon Road); The Centre (20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, in the Sycamore Room); Higher Vision Church (28776 The Old Road, Valencia, in the multipurpose room); and Castaic Regional Sports Complex (31230 Castaic Road, in the community room).

If a voter has procrastinated, forgotten to register or for whatever reason needs to register the day of the election, California offers conditional voter registration at any of the voting centers.

“Eligible citizens who need to register or re-register to vote within 14 days of an election can complete this process to register and vote at their county elections office, polling place, or vote center,” according to the state’s website. “Their ballots will be processed and counted once the county elections office has completed the voter registration verification process.”

The locations expected to be open starting Saturday include:

• The Jo Anne Darcy Library, 18601 Soledad Canyon Road.

• Castaic Middle School, 28900 Hillcrest Parkway, Castaic.

• Castaic Union School District office, 28131 Livingston Ave., Valencia.

• College Of the Canyons, Canyon Country campus, 17200 Sierra Highway.

• High Desert School, 3620 Antelope Woods Road, Acton.

• La Mesa Junior High School, 26623 May Way.

• Our Lady of Perpetual Help Pastoral Center, 23045 Lyons Ave.

• Rio Norte Junior High School, 28771 Rio Norte Drive.

• The Santa Clarita Athletic Club, 24640 Wiley Canyon Road, Canyon Country.

• Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road.

• Saugus Union School District, 24930 Avenue Stanford.

• St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church, 22508 Copper Hill Drive.

• Valencia Branch Library, 23743 Valencia Blvd.

• Vasquez High School, 33630 Red Rover Mine Road, Acton.