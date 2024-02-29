Garcia announces congressional high school art competition

News release

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, announced that his office is now accepting submissions to the annual Congressional Art Competition from high school students in the 27th Congressional District.

The winning artist will have their artwork displayed in the Cannon Tunnel of the U.S. Capitol for one year and be invited to attend the awards ceremony in Washington, D.C.

“I’m pleased to announce the 2024 Congressional Art Competition is officially underway,” Garcia said in a news release. “This year, high school students will submit their artwork inspired by the theme of ‘aviation.’ We have some of the brightest and most talented students in the nation right here in CA-27, and I look forward to seeing their work and welcoming the winning artist to our nation’s capital.”

To enter the contest, students should submit both their two-dimensional artwork and student release form to one of Garcia’s district offices by April 26. The students’ artwork should reflect this year’s theme: Aviation.

All forms and details can be found at mikegarcia.house.gov/forms/submitartwork. If you have any questions regarding the Congressional Art Competition, contact Danielle Pavelich by calling 661-568-4855 or emailing [email protected].