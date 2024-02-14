Hoefflin Foundation announces new twists in Walk for Children’s Cancer

News release

The Michael Hoefflin Foundation is scheduled Saturday, April 20, to host its Annual Walk for Children’s Cancer at Central Park.

“This year’s event, set to unfold in the heart of our vibrant community, promises an engaging and uplifting experience, introducing new features that are sure to ignite the spirit of unity and resilience, aimed to promote hope, help, and healing for our local families in need of support,” the organization said in a news release.

This year, the foundation is taking its commitment a notch higher by incorporating a stair challenge. “Participants will have the unique opportunity to ascend to new heights, symbolizing our collective climb towards a future free from childhood cancer,” the release said.

In a collaboration with local schools, the Michael Hoefflin Foundation is rolling out an incentive program specifically designed for elementary schools. This initiative aims to foster community involvement, promote healthy activity and instill a sense of social responsibility among the community’s youngest members.

The Michael Hoefflin Foundation invites local businesses and community groups teams to form walk teams and be a part of the event.

Event proceeds go directly to providing wrap-around services and support to families facing the challenges of cancer. For more details and registration visit www.mhf.org or contact Kelly O’Keefe at 661-433-8425.