Hot-prowl, assault suspect held on $1M bail 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies Thursday arrested a man they said is responsible for an early-morning break-in at his neighbor’s home the previous day.

A Canyon Country woman living in the 16000 block of Goodvale Street in Sand Canyon called 911 around 5:25 a.m. Wednesday to report she had awoken to a man standing over her, holding her hand over her mouth.

He was speaking incomprehensibly, according to the victim’s report.

The man fled the scene before deputies responded to the report, according to station officials.

A spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station reported that Leonard Grim, a 36-year-old Santa Clarita resident, was arrested in connection with detectives’ investigation into that incident.

Sheriff’s Department arrest records available online indicated he was taken into custody at 8:26 a.m. and then booked at 9:30 a.m.

He was arrested on suspicion of violating California Penal Code section 220(b), which is “any person who assaults another with intent to commit mayhem, rape, sodomy, oral copulation, or any (sexual assault).” He also was arrested on suspicion of a burglary charge.

He’s being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the SCV Sheriff’s Station as of the publication of this story.

He’s due in court in San Fernando on Tuesday.