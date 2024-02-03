Kaiser Permanente mum on Tourney Road deal 

A representative for Kaiser Permanente declined to comment Thursday on the news of its acquisition this month of a building between its two existing facilities on Tourney Road.

The building at 27027 Tourney Road, previously used by Quest Diagnostics, sold for $67 million, a 30% discount over its last sale price, according to outlet therealdeal.com.

Claudia Sarmiento, a spokeswoman for Kaiser Permanente’s Southern California region, said the health care provider had no comment at this time in a phone interview Thursday and declined to answer any questions about the deal.

Multiple city officials confirmed they were aware of the report; however, planning officials had no information available from Kaiser on any proposals or applications for anything involving the facility as of Thursday.

The 223,000-square-foot building purchased by Kaiser Permanente is part of a “medical row” of sorts that also includes offices for lab services, optometry, dental offices and pharmaceutical services.

The report also noted the building, which was previously owned by Global Net Lease, had been empty since last year, when Quest failed to renew its lease.

Property records available at the L.A. County Assessor’s Office still reflected the previous recorded values for the sale from 2014, when GNL purchased it.

The land had $5 million in value and more than $86 million in improvements since, according to county records. It was recorded as a 197,000-square-foot building in 2003.