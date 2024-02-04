One transported following two-vehicle collision on I-5

One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries following a two-vehicle collision on the Highway 14 southbound next to the Interstate 5 truck route on Sunday. Oscar Sol/For The Signal
One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries following a two-vehicle collision on the Highway 14 southbound next to the Interstate 5 truck route, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

“CHP and the L.A. County Fire Department received a call of a multi-vehicle collision with one vehicle overturned,” said CHP Officer Michael Nasir. “It ended up being a two-vehicle, minor injury collision with one party transported by the Fire Department.” 

Authorities received the initial call at 10:13 p.m. before arriving at the scene at about 10:20 a.m. The two vehicles involved were a blue SUV and a black Mercedes, with the SUV rolling over before landing on its wheels. CHP conducted a traffic break from Los Pinietos and requested Caltrans to assist in cleaning up the roadway. 

No additional information is available as of this publication. 

Oscar Sol contributed to this report.

Lucas Nava

