One transported following two-vehicle collision on I-5

One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries following a two-vehicle collision on the Highway 14 southbound next to the Interstate 5 truck route, according to the California Highway Patrol.

“CHP and the L.A. County Fire Department received a call of a multi-vehicle collision with one vehicle overturned,” said CHP Officer Michael Nasir. “It ended up being a two-vehicle, minor injury collision with one party transported by the Fire Department.”

Authorities received the initial call at 10:13 p.m. before arriving at the scene at about 10:20 a.m. The two vehicles involved were a blue SUV and a black Mercedes, with the SUV rolling over before landing on its wheels. CHP conducted a traffic break from Los Pinietos and requested Caltrans to assist in cleaning up the roadway.

No additional information is available as of this publication.

Oscar Sol contributed to this report.