Hundreds of attendees lined up for fish meals during the 46th Annual Lenten Fish Fries dinner held a St. Clare Catholic Church in Canyon Country on Friday. The church will serve fish dinners on Fridays throughout the months of February and March, with proceeds going towards local charities and families in need. St. Clare is located at 19606 Calla Way, with fish fry dinners served from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Gallery: Photos by Dan Watson/The Signal