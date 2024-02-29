Pisoni wine pairing to benefit Boys and Girls Club

From left: Tim Ketchepaw, Jenny Ketchepaw, John Prabhu, Holly Prabhu and Marlee Lauffer were among those who participated last week in a preview of the tasting to be held Tuesday at Salt Creek Grille to benefit the Santa Clarita Valley Boys and Girls Club. Photo courtesy of Terry Kanowsky.
News release 

Mark Pisoni of Pisoni Family Vineyards will lead a wine pairing dinner at Salt Creek Grille on Tuesday, with the proceeds benefitting the Santa Clarita Valley Boys and Girls Club.  

Pisoni will be pouring wines from Lucy, Lucia by Pisoni, and Pisoni Estates collections. Each wine has been paired with dishes crafted by Executive Chef Ignacio Munoz. The event, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., is hosted by Carl and Terry Kanowsky.  

Gary Pisoni evoked a passion for wine and revolutionized how people perceived wine in the Santa Lucia Highlands, according to the event’s announcement. His 1982 planting in the unlikely terrain of his mountain vineyard was abound with firsts, hurdles and naysayers — until he planted his proprietary selection of pinot noir grapes and began producing world-renown pinot noir and chardonnay. 

Today, Pisoni Family Vineyards is managed by brothers Mark, the farmer, and Jeff, the winemaker. Together they carry out their family’s long-term vision of sustainable farming and crafting exceptional wine, the announcement said.   

The family produces wine under three labels: Pisoni Estate, Lucia by Pisoni, and Lucy.  Pisoni Estate is the flagship wine from Pisoni Vineyards. Lucia by Pisoni explores all estate-farmed sites the Pisoni family is involved in. Lucy is inspired by the Monterey Bay and brings awareness to Monterey County history and community. 

Tickets ($125 per person, $600 for VIP table of four) can be reserved by going to scvbgc.org/wine-event/?blm_aid=26567

