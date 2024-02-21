Project Linus to hold ‘Make-A-Blanket Day’

(From left to right) Project Linus members Jillian Andrade, Joshua Mok, Chelsey Suh, and Maryam Fareed work on their blanket after handing out scissors to volunteers during the Project Linus Make-A-Blanket Day at the College of the Canyons East Gym in Valencia, Calif., on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal
The Santa Clarita Valley chapter of Project Linus is hosting its semi-annual Make-A-Blanket Day on Saturday, March 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the College of the Canyons East Gym. 

The nonprofit organization specializes in making and delivering handmade blankets throughout Santa Clarita to comfort children who are ill. Participants are asked to bring either their own blizzard or anti-pill fleece. 

Anyone who can’t attend but would like to participate can drop off blankets to the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

According to the Project Linus website, the measurements for the fleece blankets should be as follows: “A piece of fleece 54 inches x 45 inches (a yard and a half off of the bolt).” 

Anyone who would like to learn how to make tied-fleece-edge blankets can find instructions at the Project Linus website, scvprojectlinus.org

All participants are asked to sign up and receive instructions on service hours participants can earn, as well as the amount of fleece to bring. 

Interested participants may sign up for the event at forms.gle/tthSvbfz5cnTQhiC8

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

