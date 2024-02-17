Robert Lamoureux | Questions on ducts and chimneys

Question: Robert, I have two items of curiosity to ask you:

1. As an original homeowner in my 33-year-old home, is it necessary to clean the heating and A/C ducts in the home? I change the whole house filter every one to three months depending upon usage and I do not see any discoloration on the walls where the registers are.

2. How often should the chimney be cleaned? We use our fireplace occasionally, three to six times during the colder season (now) for ambiance and we burn good-quality, dry wood.

— Sincerely, Harry F.

Answer: Harry, thank you for writing in and being a loyal reader. As far as the ducting, this is a personal choice, as far as I’m concerned. If you feel you want to have it cleaned, then you can do it.

The fireplace, you mentioned you rarely use it. I’d do it every five years so long as it’s not a brick/clay flue. If it’s clay or brick then I’d do it annually, as the bricks can crack and be a potential fire issue. Have a great rest of your day.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].