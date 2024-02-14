Santa Clarita native serves aboard USS Sterett

By Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Niegel

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Todd, a native of Santa Clarita who graduated from Hart High School in 2015, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to USS Sterett.

“Working blue-collar jobs before the Navy taught me a lot about taking responsibility and ownership,” said Todd. “Having built those habits before enlisting has helped me develop my leadership skills and pass on those keys to success to my shipmates.”

Todd joined the Navy two years ago. Today, Todd serves as a damage controlman.

“I joined the Navy to do my part in serving a country that had given me so much growing up,” said Todd. “I wanted to be part of something bigger than myself and help others.”

USS Sterett is the fourth ship of the U.S. Navy to be named after Andrew Sterett, a U.S. naval officer who fought in the Quasi-War and the Barbary Wars.

According to Navy officials, a guided-missile destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with Tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and a phalanx close-in weapons system.

“My proudest accomplishment in the Navy is earning my Enlisted Surface Warfare qualification while on deployment,” said Todd. “I am also proud of my community relations trip I participated in, while we were in Singapore, where we helped clean a halfway home with the residents helping them transition back into society.”

Todd added: “Serving the Navy means to me that I strive to be 1% better than I was the day before … I’m always trying to find a way to grow myself and others. Serving the Navy allows me to be a part of a team that, no matter the cost, would be there to fight and win.”