Santa Clarita to discuss indoor pool, Parks commission, needs assessment  

The Santa Clarita City Council is expected to discuss a contract for its first indoor community pool, its needs assessment, and another new commissioner for its Parks, Recreations anf Community Services Commission at its Tuesday meeting.

The city of Santa Clarita received seven applications after it reopened the appointment process for a vacancy on the Parks Commission.

The commissioner, who is expected to be named by Mayor Pro Tem Bill Miranda as a matter of long-established city practice, would replace Don Cruikshank, who died in November.

The seven applicants are: Kenneth Dean; Sharlene Duzick-Johnson; John Estrada; Christian Gadbois; Mark Hudson; John Lite; and Di Thompson

Thompson, who was praised by Miranda during the previous appointment process, and Rob Cruikshank, the previous commissioner’s son, were the applicants last time.

Rob Cruikshank ultimately decided not to accept the appointment after the council confirmed Miranda’s last selection.

The Valencia Community Center pool renovation project is expected to not exceed $332,278 in cost, according to the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, which calls on the council to approved a contract for the work.

The city purchased the building from the YMCA location on McBean Parkway last year to establish a new community center in Valencia.

“The 12,000-square-foot facility boasts designated areas for offices, childcare services and group exercise activities,” according to the city’s agenda. “At the center of the building is a 4-and-half-foot deep indoor pool designed to accommodate learn-to-swim and water exercise programs.”

The city performed a study before its purchase and learned the pool had not been replastered since its creation in 1988, which is one of the upgrades planned.

Each year, the city receives approximately $1.4 million in Community Development Block Grant, according to the meeting agenda, from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The money is to help low- and moderate-income residents in housing and expanded economic opportunities, according to officials.

To do this, the city sought to survey public opinion from Nov. 13, 2023, through Jan. 7, reaching 254 people, in addition to 78 written comments from individuals.

“The most commonly identified issues were regarding the need for more affordable housing and homeless housing/services,” according to the city’s agenda. “The remaining comments highlighted a variety of needs, including infrastructure improvements and services for the homeless and disabled. No formal action is being requested of the City Council at this time.”