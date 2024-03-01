SCV forecast to have another wet weekend 

Overcast skies that loomed over the Santa Clarita Valley all day Thursday aren’t going anywhere any time soon, according to the National Weather Service.

While it’s bad news for anyone planning to stay dry outside, a coastal storm, which hit up and down the state this week as it moved south from the Gulf of Alaska, is providing more good news for the Sierra snowpack, which provides about 30% of the state’s water needs.

Starting Friday, the forecast calls for a 48-hour period of rain, throughout which the SCV could receive anywhere from a half-inch to 1 inch of precipitation, according to David Gomberg of the NWS.

“We’re looking at a 48-hour time period starting (Friday) morning through Sunday morning,” he said, adding that because this area is at the southern tip of the stormfront this time, it’s expected to be lighter than the rain seen in recent weeks.

“It will be different than the last couple of storms that were a little bit more powerful,” he said, adding that since it’s coming from the north, it’s going to be a bit cooler as well.

The snow levels are expected to be around 5,000 feet on Friday and then dropping to about 4,000 to 5,000 feet on Saturday.

“Things should be drying out by Sunday afternoon,” he said, but it’s also likely that by Tuesday, a stormfront will return.

In terms of the Sierra snowpack update, the Department of Water Resources conducted its third survey of five annual checks on Thursday at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada mountain range.

“DWR’s electronic readings from 130 stations placed throughout the state indicate that the statewide snowpack’s snow water equivalent is 18.7 inches, or 80% of average for this date, an improvement from just 28% of average on Jan. 1,” according to a news release from the DWR.

After the previous reading, in which the statewide snowpack was 8.4 inches (or 58% of average for this time of year), the State Water Project upped its allocation to local agencies to 15%.

A local water official said Feb. 21 if the SWP allocation stays at least at that level, then SCV Water expects to meet demand, by utilizing its diversified water supply portfolio, which includes local groundwater supplies and banked water supplies.