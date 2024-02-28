Sierra Hillbillies getting into St. Patrick’s Day spirit on Sunday

The Sierra Hillbillies invite you to put on your green for their Lucky Leprechaun’s Dance on Sunday with caller Phil Farmer. 

The “shenanigans and dancing” run from 2 to 5 p.m. at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita. The cost is $10 per person, which includes free refreshments. 

Casual dress is always welcome, but the club’s announcement said not to forget to sport some green or “a pinch it will be for ye!” 

For more information, call 661-262-9525, email [email protected] or visit www.sierrahillbillies.org. 

