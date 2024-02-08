Sulphur Springs district ‘remains committed’ to Skyline Ranch school site 

The Sulphur Springs Union School District wants a new school built in Skyline Ranch and is completing all of the necessary paperwork to do so, but the land has yet to be transferred to the district, according to district Superintendent Catherine Kawaguchi.

The district first discussed the new school site, meant to be built along with the Skyline Ranch development, located between Sierra Highway and Whites Canyon Road in Canyon Country, in May 2020. At the time, the development, under the control of Tri Pointe Homes, was slated to include about 1,200 homes, an 11-acre park and an elementary school.

“The district remains committed to building a new school at the Skyline Ranch development and is moving forward with all items under its control including completing environmental assessments and obtaining regulatory approvals,” Kawaguchi said in a statement sent to The Signal. “Unfortunately, at this time, Tri Pointe Homes, the developer, has delayed in transferring the school site to the district.”

Kawaguchi added that the school site being built was part of the development agreement.

A representative from Tri Pointe Homes did not return multiple calls and messages seeking comment.

The developer touts the Skyline Ranch community as a place “to do it all.”

“Where else can you experience forever views and starry nights just far enough from the city lights, and still be close enough to everything you need?” is a question posed on the Tri Pointe Homes website.

Its website shows four different styles of model homes for sale, with the smallest being anywhere from 2,100 to 2,950 square feet and costing about $900,000, while the most expensive homes can be anywhere from 3,300 to 4,300 square feet and cost a minimum of $1.3 million.

The development also has a community area with a pool, spa, playground and clubhouse.

The current schools listed in close proximity to the community are: Skyblue Mesa Elementary School in the Saugus Union School District; Leona H. Cox Community Elementary School in the Sulphur Springs district; and Sierra Vista Junior High and Canyon High schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District.

“The district remains committed to acquiring the site and looks forward to working with Tri Pointe Homes to complete the process in the very near future,” Kawaguchi said in the statement.