Teens arrested after SUV crash 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested two juveniles Monday afternoon after a black Mercedes Benz SUV crashed into a center divider in Valencia following a stolen-vehicle investigation.

Deputies received a report that the plates on the black SUV matched a vehicle that had been reported stolen, prompting deputies to perform a traffic stop, according to Deputy Ariela Lemus of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The driver failed to stop, crashed the SUV and the two teens ran from the car near the intersection of Cinema Drive and Valencia Boulevard, according to officials.

Deputies set up a containment and ultimately located both individuals, who were taken into custody.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.