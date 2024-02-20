Tickets on sale for special Cowboy Festival events

News release

The 28th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival returns in 2024 to William S. Hart Park, and in addition to the weekend of activities, live music and food that celebrates Santa Clarita’s western heritage with no cost of admission, the festival also offers attendees the chance to experience special ticketed events and concerts throughout Old Town Newhall.

General admission is free for the festival, scheduled 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 20, and Sunday, April 21, at William S. Hart Park, 24151 Newhall Ave.

General admission offers all attendees opportunities to purchase a variety of cowboy cuisine, shop from western wear vendors and partake in activities such as archery, hatchet throwing and mechanical bull riding. You can also experience wool spinning, candle making, leather stamping, panning for gold, line dancing, and more. There will also be a full schedule of entertaining performances across three stages throughout Park at no additional charge.

In addition, tickets to additional special performances and experiences as part of the festival are now on sale to the public. Tickets to these events, which begin on Friday, April 19, can be purchased by visiting CowboyFestival.org.

Special VIP packages for the Cowboy Festival are also on sale and can be purchased for $100 for the weekend. The VIP experience grants admission to the Cowboy Cantina, located on The Patio at Hart Hall and includes a catered lunch served from noon to 3 p.m., drinks, the opportunity to mingle with festival performers and special front-of-the-line shuttle service to and from the Cowboy Festival Shuttle Site (22400 13th St.).

Venues in and around Old Town Newhall will host additional ticketed events. The lineup of ticketed performances and opportunities includes:

Californio Fiesta De Rancho Camulos

Description: Explore Don Ygnacio del Valle’s estancia at Rancho Camulos Museum and National Historic Landmark, one of the best surviving examples of an early Californio Rancho in its original setting. Enjoy an authentic Vanquero buffet, an intimate Cowboy musical performance and costumed docent-led tours.

Location : Rancho Camulos Museum (5164 East Telegraph Road, Fillmore).

: Rancho Camulos Museum (5164 East Telegraph Road, Fillmore). Date : Friday, April 19.

: Friday, April 19. Time: 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Newhall Family Theatre “Cowboy Family Night”

Description: Enjoy a night of music, comedy tall tales and cowboy storytelling. Hear music from the award-winning Kristyn Harris, learn how to yodel like a pro, laugh at accordion shenanigans and comedy from festival legend Sourdough Slim and his sidekick Robert Armstrong and join in a singalong of some classic Western songs.

Location: Newhall Family Theatre (24607 Walnut St.).

Date : Friday, April 19.

: Friday, April 19. Time: 7-8:30 p.m.

Melody Ranch Motion Picture Tour

Location : Cowboy Festival Shuttle Site (22400 13 th St.).

: Cowboy Festival Shuttle Site (22400 13 St.). Date : Saturday, April 20.

: Saturday, April 20. Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Dancing into the Dusk

Description: Learn how to line dance to beats provided by a DJ. Beverages and food will be available.

Location : William S. Hart Park (24151 Newhall Ave.).

: William S. Hart Park (24151 Newhall Ave.). Date : Saturday, April 20.

: Saturday, April 20. Time: 7-10 p.m.

Blue Cloud Movie Ranch Tour

Location : Cowboy Festival Shuttle Site (22400 13 th St.).

: Cowboy Festival Shuttle Site (22400 13 St.). Date : Sunday, April 21.

: Sunday, April 21. Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more details about the 2024 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, visit CowboyFestival.org.