Two people transported after traffic collision  

Two people were transported to a hospital after a traffic collision on Bridgeview Lane and Newhall Ranch Road in Valencia resulted in a truck overturned on Thursday, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

First responders received reports of a traffic collision at the intersection of Bridgeview Lane and Newhall Ranch Road at 12:14 p.m. and arrived on the scene four minutes later.

Two people were transported to a local hospital after a traffic collision that took place at the intersection of Bridgeview Lane and Newhall Ranch Road on Thursday. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the L.A County Fire Department, confirmed that no one was trapped but two people were transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

One of the patients was a woman but no additional information was available on the two people who were transported.

