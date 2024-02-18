Ulta gets hit during off hours  

A burglary at Ulta on Magic Mountain Parkway that occurred early Sunday morning resulted in property damage and stolen merchandise, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Nicholas Hoslet, watch deputy with the SCV Sheriff’s Station, they received a call from an Ulta employee who found the glass doors of the main entrance shattered at 4:03 a.m.

Deputies arrived at the location 10 minutes later, made contact with the employees and determined that a burglary did occur, said Hoslet.

As of Sunday morning, there is no information regarding the suspect and no arrests have been made.