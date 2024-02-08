VIA gears up for Active Shooter Preparedness Update luncheon 

Signal file photo.
Signal file photo.
The Valley Industry Association Active Shooter Preparedness Update luncheon is scheduled to provide discussions regarding community safety and preparedness at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Tuesday, Feb. 20, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. 

Presenters will include Jenny Ketchepaw, a vice president of talent engagement in the banking industry, as well as Capt. Justin Diez from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. 

According to VIA, attendees are encouraged to attend and learn more about procedures and what to do in the event of an active shooter.  

The members’ fee for the luncheon event is $55, while the non-members’ fee is $65. 

Anyone interested in the event can sign up and register at tinyurl.com/ent7m8kh. 

Habeba Mostafa

